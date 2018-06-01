Mets' Jose Lobaton: Returns to big club
The Mets recalled Lobaton from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Lobaton was designated for assignment by the Mets in mid-May shortly after the acquisition of Devin Mesoraco, but will return to the team after hitting 13-for-35 with two home runs during his minor-league stint. The 33-year-old should serve as the Mets' third catcher and is unlikely to see consistent at-bats, with Kevin Plawecki and Mesoraco currently healthy.
