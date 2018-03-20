Play

The Mets reassigned Lobaton to their minor-league camp Tuesday.

The Mets are prepared to open the season with Travis d'Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki as their two catchers, but Lobaton could be first in line should the big club require an extra backstop. Lobaton appeared in 51 games for the Nationals last season, hitting .170/.248/.277 across 158 plate appearances.

