Lobaton is not in the lineup Friday against the Braves.

Lobaton seems to be in line for decent playing time behind the plate with Kevin Plawecki (hand) and Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) sidelined, but the switch-hitter will head to the bench for a night off nonetheless. Thomas Nido will log a start at catcher in his stead.

