Martinez was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee Monday and will miss approximately four months, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Martinez suffered the injury while diving for a groundball Sunday against the Marlins. He was merely in camp as a non-roster invitee, but the injury now means he won't be appearing for the Mets until the second half of the season if he appears at all. He was unlikely to serve as much more than a bench bat, so the injury shouldn't shake up the Mets' depth chart.