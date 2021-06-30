Martinez (knee) did some light jogging at the Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Tuesday, Jacob Resnick of SNYtv reports.

It marked the first time Martinez has ran since tearing his left meniscus during spring training. He still figures to have a long way to go in his recovery process, and per Tim Britton of The Athletic, the club is hoping to have Martinez back at some point in September. New York inked Martinez to a minor-league deal during the offseason after he struggled to a .182/.265/.295 slash line while playing in 34 games with the Cubs and Rays a year ago.