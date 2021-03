Mets manager Luis Rojas said Monday that Martinez underwent tests on his injured left knee, but the team doesn't have an update on the status, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Rojas said that Martinez is dealing with some stiffness in his left knee, an injury he picked up while lunging at a ground ball during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. The Mets are viewing Martinez as day-to-day until the results of his follow-up tests become available.