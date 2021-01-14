Martinez signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday which will pay him $1 million if he makes the big-league roster, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Unless the universal designated hitter winds up returning for the 2021 season, it's hard to see Martinez earning much playing time in New York. Even if it does return, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith would seem to have the first base and DH spots very well covered. Both Smith and Martinez can play the outfield corners, but neither does so very convincingly. It's also not clear whether or not Martinez still has what it takes at the plate, as he struggled to an awful .182/.265/.295 slash line in 98 plate appearances for the Rays and Cubs last season. Still, this represents a low-risk investment for the Mets in a player who has been a solidly above-average hitter at times in his career.