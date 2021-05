Peraza went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a walk in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

After homering in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader, Peraza knocked in a run on a single and drew a bases loaded walk in Game 2. The 27-year-old is slashing .224/.283/.388 with a pair of homers, nine RBI and five runs in 153 plate appearances.