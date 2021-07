Peraza hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in a 4-3 win over Milwaukee in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The infielder tied the game at 2-2 with a one-out solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning. Peraza has mostly worked in a bench role lately with Jonathan Villar back in action. Through 47 games, Peraza has six homers, 18 RBI and 18 runs scored.