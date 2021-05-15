Peraza went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Rays.
The infielder got a middle-middle slider from Rays starter Shane McClanahan with two men on and didn't miss it, launching a homer to left-center field. Peraza has provided a nice spark since re-joining the Mets at the end of April, hitting .300 and aiding the team's offensive turnaround this month. He's unlikely to usurp Jeff McNeil as the starting second baseman, though he'll continue earning periodic starts against left-handed pitchers.