Peraza went 1-for-2 with a solo home run during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader win over the Rockies.

Leading off the third inning, Peraza got the scoring started and gave the Mets the lead for good by taking German Marquez deep with a 367-shot to deep left center. It was the second long ball of the year for the 27-year-old, who is batting .213/.260/.383 overall.