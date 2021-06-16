Peraza is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Peraza will sit for the third day in a row in favor of Luis Guillorme, who appears to have overtaken him as the Mets' top option at second base. Since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on April 30, Peraza has handled a near-everyday role for the banged-up Mets for much of the past month and a half, batting .209 with four home runs and no stolen bases across 98 plate appearances. If Jeff McNeil (hamstring) returns from the 10-day injured list this weekend, Peraza could be optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move, while Guillorme moves into more of a utility role in the infield.