Peraza went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 6-2 loss to the Nationals during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The infielder spoiled Jon Lester's bid for a seven-inning shutout, but it was the only highlight of the nightcap for the Mets. Each of Peraza's last two hits have left the yard, giving him five homers on the year, but he's seeing little playing time at the moment and he remains a likely candidate to lose his roster spot when Jeff McNeil (hamstring) returns.