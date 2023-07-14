Quintana (ribs) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Quintana reached his 30-day limit while on a rehab assignment, so the move was a formality. While the Mets have not yet announced when the left-hander will make his debut for them, it's expected to come early next week against the White Sox. The veteran left-hander has been out all season following surgery in March on his rib cage. Quintana held a 4.60 ERA and 16:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings covering five rehab appearances.