Quintana (ribs) is scheduled to make another rehab start Friday with Triple-A Syracuse, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Quintana will aim to get up to around 75-80 pitches after topping out at 64 pitches (33 strikes) over just 2.2 innings last week at Syracuse. Recovered from March surgery on his rib cage, the 34-year-old left-hander seems likely to make his Mets debut shortly after the All-Star break.