Quintana has been diagnosed with a small stress fracture in the fifth rib on his left side, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Quintana exited Sunday's Grapefruit League outing with what the Mets called left side tightness at the time and now we have a more specific diagnosis. The left-hander is headed back to New York to undergo additional testing. The team should have more on Quintana's timetable once those results are in, but this certainly seems like an injured list situation. A Quintana absence would clear a rotation spot for David Peterson (foot) and/or Tylor Megill.