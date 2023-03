Quintana's flight to New York was cancelled on Tuesday, so there's been a delay in the Mets getting further testing on the stress fracture in his rib.

The left-hander will likely fly out on Wednesday to get further testing. Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters that he's hopeful for good news, but noted that the injury does "take one more notch down on the depth list." Until Quintana completes the testing, there won't be a clear timetable for when the southpaw will be able to return.