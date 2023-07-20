Quintana (0-1) took the loss Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out three.

Quintana was able to settle in after allowing runs in both the first and second innings, holding the White Sox off the board over his final three frames. However, the Mets couldn't overcome the early deficit, sticking Quintana with a loss in his first start since undergoing rib surgery in March. The 34-year-old left-hander had an impressive bounce-back campaign last year, where he went 6-7 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 137:47 K:BB in 32 starts between Pittsburgh and St. Louis. Quintana's next start is tentatively scheduled for next week against the Yankees.