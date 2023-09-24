Quintana (3-6) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs (five earned) on eight hits as the Mets fell 7-5 to the Phillies. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw generated 33 called or swinging strikes among his 103 pitches as he struck out double-digit batters for the first time since August 2019, but Quintana got hit hard when the Phillies did make contact and also served up multiple homers for the first time this season. In 12 starts since making his belated season debut after the All-Star break, Quintana has a 3.39 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 55:24 K:BB through 71.2 innings, numbers right in line with his 2022 resurgence. He'll take the mound one more time in 2023, at home next weekend in a rematch with the Phillies.