Quintana (ribs) gave up two unearned runs on two hits over 3.1 innings for Single-A St. Lucie on Sunday. He struck out four without walking a batter.

Saturday's game between St. Lucie and Palm Beach was suspended after one inning due to rain, so Quintana took the mound for the second inning when play resumed Sunday rather than starting the officially scheduled contest later in the day. The 34-year-old southpaw built up to 46 pitches (30 strikes), and assuming he stays on schedule his next rehab outing would come Friday, likely against stiffer competition. Quintana has yet to make his Mets debut after signing a two-year, $26 million contract with the team in the offseason, but he appears to be on track to join the big-league rotation in early July.