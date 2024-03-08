Quintana allowed one unearned run on four hits over three innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Facing a mix of likely regulars, bench players and prospects, Quintana breezed through 54 pitches (32 strikes), with Washington's lone run coming around in the second inning after a Joey Wendle error on a pickoff attempt at second base. Quintana is on track to be the Mets' Opening Day starter with Kodai Senga (shoulder) sidelined, and the veteran southpaw appears to be rounding into midseason form. Through 4.2 spring innings, Quintana has a 7:3 K:BB and has yet to surrender a home run.