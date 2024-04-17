Quintana allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters across five innings in a no-decision en route to a 3-1 victory over the Pirates on Tuesday.

The Pirates were able to put runners on base relatively consistently against Quintana, but a fifth-inning RBI single off the bat of Bryan Reynolds ended up producing the only run Pittsburgh would score all day. The 35-year-old southpaw now owns a 3.05 ERA across 20.2 innings through four starts, though his 1.50 WHIP is a cause for concern.