Quintana came away with a no-decision in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Phillies, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits over four innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The Mets handed the veteran lefty an 8-0 lead after three innings, but Quintana stumbled in the fourth and got the hook after 96 pitches (64 strikes), failing to qualify for his fourth win of the year. He coughed up 10 runs (eight earned) in 10 innings over his final two starts of 2023, a sour ending to the campaign given the 3.02 ERA he posted in his first 11 trips to the mound after coming off the IL following the All-Star break. With one more season left on his contract at $13 million, Quintana should be locked into a rotation spot for the Mets in 2024.