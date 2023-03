Quintana left his Grapefruit League appearance Sunday against the Cardinals with tightness in his left side, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Quintana threw one inning of work before exiting the contest with the injury. The left-hander will have tests done on Monday. The left-hander is currently scheduled to participate with Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, but that status is very much in doubt. More clarity should come on Monday.