A report stating that Quintana (rib) would be shut down for three months is "premature," Mets general manager Billy Eppler told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com on Monday.

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported earlier Monday that Quintana would not throw a baseball for at least three months and would be out until around the All-Star break as he recovers from a stress fracture in the fifth rib on his left side. However, Eppler said Monday that "I don't have all the information yet" and any talk of the lefty being shut down is "just premature." It's also notable that Eppler didn't outright deny the report. A lengthy absence for Quintana seems to be the most likely scenario, but the Mets could still be in information-gathering mode before making an official decision. Tylor Megill and David Peterson are in the running to fill Quintana's rotation spot.