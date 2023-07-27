Quintana (0-2) took the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters over six innings.

Quintana made his second start of the campaign and went one more inning than in his season debut against the White Sox on July 20, when he allowed two runs over five frames. The left-hander picked up a quality start against the Yankees but got inadequate run support to drop to 0-2. Quintana worked up to 94 pitches Wednesday, so he appears to already be capable of managing a nearly full workload. Despite taking a loss in each of his first two outings, he's been fine with a 3.27 ERA and 1.36 WHIP.