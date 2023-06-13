Quintana (ribs) was cleared to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Low-A St. Lucie, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Quintana will probably need around four buildup outings on the farm given that he's been sidelined all season after undergoing bone-graft surgery on his rib cage in March. He's progressed without issue so far, though, and should be an intriguing second-half starter in fantasy. The veteran left-hander posted a 2.93 ERA with 137 strikeouts in 165.2 regular-season innings between the Pirates and Cardinals in 2022 before inking a two-year, $26 million contract with the Mets in December.