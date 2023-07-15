Quintana (rib), whom the Mets activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, is listed as the team's probable starter for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Unless Max Scherzer's lingering neck issue prevents him from starting Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers and Quintana is pressed into action this weekend, the veteran southpaw is slated to make his team debut against one of his former teams in the White Sox. The 34-year-old Quintana enjoyed a bit of a career renaissance between stops with the Pirates and Cardinals in 2022, pitching to a 2.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP over 32 starts. Most of Quintana's underlying ratios (4.02 SIERA, 3.86 xERA, 13.3 K-BB%) painted a less rosier picture of his performance, but even a small step back in 2023 would still make him a serviceable back-end rotation arm for the Mets. Quintana built up to 4.1 innings and 78 pitches in his most recent rehab start July 8 for Triple-A Syracuse, so he's not expected to face any major workload restrictions Tuesday.