The Mets placed Quintana (rib) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Quintana is expected to remain sidelined until at least July while he recovers from surgery to repair a stress fracture on the left side of his rib cage. He'll be joined on the IL by Justin Verlander (shoulder), leaving David Peterson and Tylor Megill both in line for rotation spots with the big club to open the season.
