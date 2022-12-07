Quintana agreed Wednesday with the Mets on a two-year, $26 million contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Quintana enjoyed a resurgent season in 2022, going 6-7 while producing a 2.93 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 137 strikeouts over 165.2 innings in 32 starts between the Pirates and Cardinals. He'll now provide the Mets with a left-handed option to complement frontline starters Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, the latter of whom replaces Jacob deGrom as New York's new staff ace. The two-year deal will keep Quintana in New York through his age-35 campaign.
