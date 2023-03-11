Mets manager Buck Showalter said the Mets are still not sure what the plan will be in regards to Quintana's rib injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Showalter told reporters that the team is still trying to decide what the best mode of operation is with Quintana, and that there are a "couple other people" looking at the injury. The left-hander was forced to withdraw from the World Baseball Classic because of the rib fracture, and there's a very good chance that the southpaw will have to open the season on the 10-day injured list. There should be more clarity in the coming days, but for now, it's a frustrating situation for all parties involved.