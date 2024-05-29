Quintana (1-5) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, giving up three runs on eight hits over six innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty didn't pitch badly, but a lack of run support and homers by Will Smith and Miguel Vargas doomed him to defeat as the Mets fell 3-0. The quality start was Quintana's third of the season, and he'll carry a 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB through 58.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road early next week against the Nationals.