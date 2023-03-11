Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters Friday that the team is still gathering information on Quintana's stress fracture in his rib, Tim Healey of Newsdayreports.

Showalter told reporters there's no new information on the injury, and waiting to get some results back. The left-hander was diagnosed with a small stress fracture on the fifth rib on his left side on Monday after leaving his Grapefruit League appearance that day. There's a very good chance Quintana will start the 2023 season on the injured list, but fantasy managers will have to pay close attention to his status in the coming days.