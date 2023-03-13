Quintana (rib) is expected to be shut down from throwing for at least three months, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
When asked earlier Monday, Mets manager Buck Showalter wasn't ready to commit to Quintana starting the season on the injured list. However, it's clear the skipper was just waiting for the team to get their ducks in a row before announcing anything. Quintana is dealing with a small stress fracture in the fifth rib on his left side and the team looks to be taking a cautious approach with his recovery. He'll resume a throwing program around mid-June, with a return hopefully around the All-Star break. With Quintana on the shelf, the Mets will need David Peterson and/or Tylor Megill to shoulder some of the rotation load, with Megill perhaps having a leg up.
