Mets' Jose Reyes: Acting as primary third baseman
Reyes will play third base and hit eighth Wednesday against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets' decision to move Yoenis Cespedes (heels) back to the 10-day disabled list following a one-game cameo after the All-Star break will afford Jose Bautista a full-time role in the outfield, thereby opening up third base for Reyes. The 32-year-old will start Wednesday for the fourth time in five games, but he's still not performing well enough to warrant a roster spot outside of NL-only settings. Reyes is slashing an abysmal .179/.256/.241 on the season, with his 41 wRC+ representing the fourth-worst mark among all players in baseball with at least 150 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...