Reyes will play third base and hit eighth Wednesday against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets' decision to move Yoenis Cespedes (heels) back to the 10-day disabled list following a one-game cameo after the All-Star break will afford Jose Bautista a full-time role in the outfield, thereby opening up third base for Reyes. The 32-year-old will start Wednesday for the fourth time in five games, but he's still not performing well enough to warrant a roster spot outside of NL-only settings. Reyes is slashing an abysmal .179/.256/.241 on the season, with his 41 wRC+ representing the fourth-worst mark among all players in baseball with at least 150 plate appearances.