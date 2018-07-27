Reyes was added to the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.

Reyes was slated to come off the bench Friday night, but he will move into the starting lineup in place of Asdrubal Cabrera, who was traded to the Phillies. Reyes will man the hot corner and hit eighth in the Mets' batting order against Pirates starter Ivan Nova.

More News
Our Latest Stories