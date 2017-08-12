Play

Reyes was a late addition to Saturday's lineup, starting at second base and hitting second against the Phillies.

Neil Walker was scratched after being traded to the Brewers shortly before the game, so Reyes naturally slid in at the keystone. Reyes now figures to be the Mets everyday second baseman over the rest of the season.

