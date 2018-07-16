Mets' Jose Reyes: Collects seventh extra-base knock
Reyes went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Nationals.
Reyes plated a run in the second inning with an RBI groundout to tie the game at 1-1. The 35-year-old has continued to struggle in the month of July, batting .176 with two extra-base hits and two RBI over 12 games. Despite this, Reyes figures to keep drawing starts at the hot corner with Todd Frazier (ribs) on the disabled list for the time being.
