Mets' Jose Reyes: Comes off disabled list
Reyes (oblique) was activated from the disabled list Saturday, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Now that he's off the disabled list, Reyes will likely share time at third base with Wilmer Flores if he isn't needed in the Mets' injury-depleted outfield. Reyes hasn't had a great showing this season, as the 34-year-old owns an underwhelming .223/.286/.375 line. However, he adds some value when he manages to get on base, as he's picked up 14 stolen bases over 113 games.
