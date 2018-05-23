Mets' Jose Reyes: Commits two errors in Tuesday's start
Reyes got the start at third base and hit sixth Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a walk but also committing two throwing errors.
The 34-year-old is really struggling at the plate this season, slashing .145/.203/.200 in 32 games, and Reyes may have taken his frustrations into the field Tuesday. Todd Frazier (hamstring) has begun taking batting practice but lacks a clear timetable for his return, but Reyes doesn't seem likely to see much playing time in his place given his current form with the bat and the glove.
