Reyes got the start at third base and hit sixth Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a walk but also committing two throwing errors.

The 34-year-old is really struggling at the plate this season, slashing .145/.203/.200 in 32 games, and Reyes may have taken his frustrations into the field Tuesday. Todd Frazier (hamstring) has begun taking batting practice but lacks a clear timetable for his return, but Reyes doesn't seem likely to see much playing time in his place given his current form with the bat and the glove.

More News
Our Latest Stories