Reyes got the start at third base and hit sixth Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a walk but also committing two throwing errors.

The 34-year-old is really struggling at the plate this season, slashing .145/.203/.200 in 32 games, and Reyes may have taken his frustrations into the field Tuesday. Todd Frazier (hamstring) has begun taking batting practice but lacks a clear timetable for his return, but Reyes doesn't seem likely to see much playing time in his place given his current form with the bat and the glove.