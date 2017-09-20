Mets' Jose Reyes: Continues late-season offensive bender
Reyes went 4-for-5 with his 14th homer, two RBI and two runs against the Marlins on Tuesday.
The veteran infielder continues to impress with this late-season surge -- over his last 22 games, Reyes has hit .389 with five homers, eight steals, 16 RBI and 22 runs. That's some impressive stat stuffing from a guy who was looking washed up earlier in the season, and it doesn't seem like Reyes is going to slow down over the remaining games.
