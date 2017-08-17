Mets' Jose Reyes: Could land on DL
Reyes went to a hospital to have his sore ribcage further evaluated, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Reyes was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Yankees after he was unable to take batting practice, and it appears he may be dealing with a more serious injury than initially expected. Manager Terry Collins said the team may need a pair of infielders for Thursday's game, according to Marc Carig of Newsday, so it sounds like Reyes could be headed to the DL. More should be known once the results from his hospital visit are disclosed.
