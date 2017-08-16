Reyes will lead off and man second base Wednesday against the Yankees.

Asdrubal Cabrera is receiving the day off, so Reyes will assume his spot in the field and near the top of the batting order following back-to-back games on the bench. With the recent additions of top prospects Dominic Smith and Amed Rosario to the infield, it's expected that Reyes will be limited to reserve duties more often than not over the final month and a half of the season.