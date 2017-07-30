Reyes was removed from Sunday's game against the Mariners with an apparent hand injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The speedy infielder was hit in the hand/forearm area by a James Paxton fastball and went to the ground in pain immediately. More information on his status moving forward should come forth once tests are able to be done. Asdrubal Cabrera replaced him at shortstop Sunday, although many think that an extended absence for Reyes could expedite a callup for top prospect Amed Rosario.