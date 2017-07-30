Mets' Jose Reyes: Exits with apparent injury
Reyes was removed from Sunday's game against the Mariners with an apparent hand injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The speedy infielder was hit in the hand/forearm area by a James Paxton fastball and went to the ground in pain immediately. More information on his status moving forward should come forth once tests are able to be done. Asdrubal Cabrera replaced him at shortstop Sunday, although many think that an extended absence for Reyes could expedite a callup for top prospect Amed Rosario.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...