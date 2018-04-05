Mets' Jose Reyes: Gets second start in three games
Reyes will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Nationals, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Amed Rosario isn't dealing with any reported injury, so Reyes' entry into the lineup for the second time in three games is likely a result of manager Mickey Callaway wanting to keep the veteran sharp as the 34-year-old prepares for a lower-usage utility role in 2018. With 15 home runs and 24 stolen bases in 561 plate appearances last season, Reyes showed that he can still be a fantasy asset when handed regular playing time, but he benefited greatly from injuries hitting the Mets infield hard in 2017. Unless the likes of Rosario, Asdrubal Cabrera and Todd Frazier miss extended time, Reyes probably won't start often enough to warrant a roster spot outside of very deep mixed leagues and NL-only settings.
