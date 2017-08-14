Mets' Jose Reyes: Heads to bench Monday
Reyes is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees.
The recent promotion of first-base prospect Dominic Smith has created a domino effect that has resulted in Wilmer Flores seeing more starts at third base while Asdrubal Cabrera has shifted over to second base more regularly. That could conspire to frequently keep Reyes on the bench, where he'll find himself for the second time in four games. Since the 34-year-old is batting just .221 on the season and isn't viewed as part of the Mets' long-term core, there's little incentive for manager Terry Collins to hand Reyes everyday at-bats over the final month and a half of the campaign.
