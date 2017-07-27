Reyes is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reyes is batting .306 since the All-Star break, but he also hasn't gotten a day off in that span. The Mets will give him his first night off since July 5 by having Asdrubal Cabrera move over to shortstop and Matt Reynolds man the hot corner for the evening.

