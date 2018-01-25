Mets' Jose Reyes: Inks one-year deal with Mets
Reyes signed a one-year contract with the Mets on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Reyes is set to return to New York for another season, though he's expected to fill a utility role in 2018 after starting 126 games around the Mets' infield in 2017. While the 34-year-old hit .246/.315/.413 with a respectable 15 homers and 24 stolen bases last season, his counting stats will likely regress in line with his playing time in 2018, leaving him off the fantasy radar in most formats.
