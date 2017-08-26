Mets' Jose Reyes: Leading off Saturday
Reyes is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Saturday's game against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Reyes is back in the lineup in his first game back with the Mets after a brief stay on the DL with an oblique strain. The 34-year-old, who is slashing .223/.286/.375 with 14 stolen bases in 113 games this season, figures to pick up his fair share of starts as a utility infielder down the stretch.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Phillies have the most favorable matchups of any team in Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 28-Sept....
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Fulmer and Zack Godley would normally be automatic in a two-start week, but what about...
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...