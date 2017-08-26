Reyes is starting at second base and batting leadoff in Saturday's game against the Nationals, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Reyes is back in the lineup in his first game back with the Mets after a brief stay on the DL with an oblique strain. The 34-year-old, who is slashing .223/.286/.375 with 14 stolen bases in 113 games this season, figures to pick up his fair share of starts as a utility infielder down the stretch.