Reyes (hand/forearm) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Although X-rays on his hand and forearm came back negative, the Mets will give Reyes another day off to rest him injury. Even when he does get back to full health, however, he could see a downturn in playing time now that Amed Rosario has been freed from the depths of Triple-A. The top prospect will replace Reyes at shortstop Tuesday night.